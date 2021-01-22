YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $986,527.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.