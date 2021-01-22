Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

BJ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 310,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 363,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 268,413 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.