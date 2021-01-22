Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $388.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $428.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

