Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce $99.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $116.08 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $161.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $395.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.56 million to $422.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $498.32 million to $548.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

NYSE FTAI opened at $23.60 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

