Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Glu Mobile posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.