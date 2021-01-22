Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.43. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $380.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

