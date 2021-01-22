Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post sales of $118.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of -416.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

