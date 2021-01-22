Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. 33,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,262. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

