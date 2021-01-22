Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XP.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in XP by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in XP during the third quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the third quarter worth about $616,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.