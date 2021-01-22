Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the lowest is $5.95 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $45.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.98 million, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $62.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

