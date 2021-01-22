Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $60.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the lowest is $58.50 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $180.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,780 shares of company stock worth $14,883,301. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.