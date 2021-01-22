Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $187.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the highest is $194.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $771.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.10 million to $796.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $773.80 million, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 791.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 74,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.