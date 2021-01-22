Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HUN opened at $28.02 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

