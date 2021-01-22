Zacks: Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post sales of $28.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $30.57 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $123.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.