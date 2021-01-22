Zacks: Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

VIR stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $40.52. 37,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,539. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $963,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $6,851,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

