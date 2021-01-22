Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.54. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.55 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

