Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Vonage posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 79.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 156.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 161.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,563. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

