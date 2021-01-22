Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. BEST has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BEST by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BEST by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BEST by 54.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.