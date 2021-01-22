Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $123.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $129.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $445.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $502.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2,687.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 274,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

