Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 739.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.90 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

