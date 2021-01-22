Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,387. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

