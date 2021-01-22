Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOP stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.84.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

