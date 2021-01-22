Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $14.64 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.02.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,678 shares of company stock worth $2,511,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

