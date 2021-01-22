Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post sales of $125.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.69 million and the highest is $128.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $121.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $499.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.05 million to $502.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $519.56 million, with estimates ranging from $503.48 million to $542.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

