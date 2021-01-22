Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.84 million and the lowest is $13.67 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.30 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.