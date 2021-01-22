Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.