Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.42 Million

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $123.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.90 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $129.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $445.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $502.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $525.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

