Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $524.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $561.00 million and the lowest is $487.90 million. Hilltop posted sales of $410.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

