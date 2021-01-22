Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 14,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.