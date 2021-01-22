Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $920.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $922.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $917.10 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TPH opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

