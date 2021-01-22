Zap Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Zap has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $23,386.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00574058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.99 or 0.04256642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016516 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

