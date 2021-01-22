ZB Token Trading Up 1.4% This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $126.98 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
