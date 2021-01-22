Zcash Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $87.05 or 0.00268585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $954.94 million and approximately $924.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00033010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 189.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,970,062 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.