Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 18.1% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Zcash has a market cap of $976.54 million and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $89.05 or 0.00273796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00088988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,965,906 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

