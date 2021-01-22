ZClassic Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $44,959.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00273542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00033038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,095,828 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.