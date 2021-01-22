ZCore Reaches Market Cap of $521,057.60 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $521,057.60 and approximately $11,856.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,629,890 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

