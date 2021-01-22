ZCore Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $560,023.53 and approximately $11,901.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,635,246 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

