Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $162,533.20

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $162,533.20 and $8,731.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00127357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00281450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069649 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

