Zel Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $684,866.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00266707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00085280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,459,600 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

