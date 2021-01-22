Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $738,650.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00.

Shares of ZEN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.81. 1,200,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 72.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

