Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $154.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

