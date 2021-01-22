Zenfuse Trading 67.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

