Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $118,782.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00263577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00083991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 193.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,563,571 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

