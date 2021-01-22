ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Volume Tops $949,069.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $949,069.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039405 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.