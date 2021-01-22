Zeusshield Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,969.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $220,730.43 and approximately $3,969.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00065801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00585875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.96 or 0.04017823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

