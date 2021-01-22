ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $475,593.05 and $48.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
