Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

