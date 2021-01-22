ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ZINC has a market cap of $68,863.33 and $459.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

