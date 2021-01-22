Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

