ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.80. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,657,479 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $771.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 93,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

